The winds finally laid down. We do have some tropical moisture that may impact our weather later this week. Until then, it is all good.
Capt. Garry McAninch Jr. reported limits of specks using popping corks and live shrimp. The best action on the incoming tide fishing West Galveston Bay over shell reefs.
Also on Saturday, Ben Seifert, James Boone and Andrew Boone caught limits of trout on West Galveston Bay. Ben reported catching his fish on a bone/silver topwater and soft plastics. They did encounter sharks, even donating a full stringer to one. It is that time of year, and, yes, sharks are here.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve, who fished out of the Galveston Yacht Basin, sent me a text Saturday morning. He reported solid snapper fishing with fish tipping the scales at more than 20 pounds. He said water color was excellent but a little rough on Friday. He expected much better conditions today. He did note there is not much in the way of kingfish or ling.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported an increase of trout catches coming to the dock. Capt Juan Cruz and his friend Gilbert were done by 8 a.m. Saturday morning with their limit of trout. All fish came on live shrimp and popping corks. He reported water conditions greatly improving. He did mention they caught three undersized reds but no keepers.
On a sad note Capt. Mike Robinson passed away on Friday June 5. I met Capt. Mike when I first moved to Jamaica Beach through Jeff Helms. Mike was a seasoned captain and worked on many boats in the area, but Freeport was his main stomping grounds. He even captained for Red Adair back in the day. Jeff would deck hand for him on many of his fishing charters. We all three fished together once a couple years ago.
This man earned his credentials the right way and he will be missed. Capt. Mike, wishing you fair winds and calm seas on your next chapter.
