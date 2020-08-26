Soon, we will set our sights on returning to normal following Hurricane Laura’s landfall.
A few things tend to take place following an evacuation and return. For anglers, many of the bait shops will be closed, especially those that sustained damage from the storm.
Live bait such as live shrimp could be in short supply depending on when the shrimp boats return to operation. Except for major hurricanes when power outages tend to last for days, power is restored fairly quickly most of the time.
That alone is probably the biggest factor in determining when bait will be available and when the bait camps can maintain their supplies.
Aside from fishing, debris — both floating and subsurface — tends to be one of the biggest problems for boaters. If you are on the water soon after conditions settle, travel slower than normal and keep an acute eye out for objects on or just below the water’s surface.
By the time the next edition of the Reel Report is published on Friday, we should have a much better indication of just where we stand on returning to normal.
In the meantime, continue to keep it safe. I hope you are reading this edition of the Reel Report from a safe haven, away from the effects of Hurricane Laura.
