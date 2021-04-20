We are beginning today’s article on a pleasant note for a change, as one reader confirmed the presence of huge trout in the Galveston area. Laurel Crews sent the following note:
“I have noticed several articles concerned that larger trout were killed during the freeze.
“I am happy to share that my dad, Pete Crews, at 77 years old, caught a 32-inch, 11-pound trout today.
“He was fishing with my brother in the ship channel near the yacht basin.”
Now that is a true once-in-a-lifetime trout for most anglers. I hope Crews took a picture of the fish and will forward it for our weekly “Nice Catch” fishing pictures each Saturday and let us know what bait he used.
When the big trout was caught Tuesday, we were experiencing one of those windows of excellent fishing conditions that we discussed earlier this week.
The forecasts also were calling for a strong cold front to hit Tuesday night, and Crews could have benefited from a pre-frontal bite that often takes place when the barometric pressure begins to drop before the arrival of a major weather system.
If the forecasts hold, it appears it will be a few days before anglers can expect to see the conditions that existed early Tuesday.
It is obvious trophy trout are out there, we just need for the weather to cooperate.
In other fishing news, jetty anglers were mopping up on sheepshead, puppy drum and sand trout.
Burt Jansen fished the North Jetty Boat Cut area and landed limits of sheepshead to 18 inches in length, four black drum from 16 to 21 inches and numerous sand trout, most of which were too small to filet. Only two of the sandies met the cleaning table test. Live shrimp was the bait.
