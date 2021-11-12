Like I said in a recent column, these fronts tease us with a bit of cool weather. Saturday morning will have a different feel to it with strong winds and cooler temperatures.
Will it last? Not for long, according to the forecast for upcoming weeks.
Eventually, we might have to break into out the jeans, shoes and jackets. Until then, it’s shorts and flip flops. You have to enjoy this while you can because we all know too well how dreary winter can be on the coast.
I ran a one-person trip fishing Thursday with Dr. Tom Granchi. He has booked me a few times this year, and it’s always enjoyable fishing with him. Granchi likes to throw artificial lures, so that is what we did Thursday.
We met at Eagle Point Fishing Camp early that morning. I checked the radar on my phone and saw the line of storms heading toward the coast. Hemming and hawing around for a bit, we made the decision to go but to remain close to the camp.
We might have fished for about 45 minutes before seeking safe harbor. The wind blew upward to 30 mph along with some heavy rainfall, lasting a couple hours.
About 9:30 a.m., we made it back out, running to an area by Moses Lake. It took a while before getting on a bite. They never fed aggressively for long, but we did end up with some nice speckled trout and redfish. He kept only a few, enough for a couple meals. We caught all the fish on soft plastics rigged with a 1/4-ounce jig head.
Capt. Theron Fisk reported his group landed plenty of bull reds while fishing the Gulf side of the South Jetty. Then they moved to the channel side of the jetty and caught four slot reds and three black drum, fishing in 13 feet of water.
Before calling it a day, they made one last stop in the Galveston harbor. The flounder bite was on, and the anglers caught and released 50 of them using Gulp as bait. Most of the fish were undersized, although a dozen of them were around 18 inches in length.
The West End Anglers will host the FishWestEnd Winter Trout Tournament on Saturday. Weigh-in begins at 2:30 p.m. at West End Restaurants at Sea Isle. If you’re in the area, stop by and check it out.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
