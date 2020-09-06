Sunday was a gorgeous day around Galveston. However, for early morning anglers, it was not so nice.
Brandon Collins and his friends planned to head offshore before daybreak to avoid much of the mid-day heat. However, when they arrived at the Galveston Yacht Basin at 5 a.m., the wind was gusting to 20 knots out of the east, northeast. Just too much to handle for Collins' 24-foot cuddy cabin boat.
Another group met at the 61st Street Boat Ramp a little before 5 a.m. hoping to get live bait early and fish the causeway area. At that point, strong northerly winds where whipping things up, and the fishing trip was deferred until Monday morning.
Later in the morning, the wind started subsiding, and by noon, velocities were running less than 10 knots. Offshore boats heading out late morning had no problems with making it to their designated fishing spots in the Gulf.
With early morning fishing out for most anglers, there were no reports in by press time on Sunday.
The forecasts are calling for light northerly winds on Monday, and if that holds, look for the beachfront to be alive with action. Tarpon likely will be roaming the surf if conditions hold.
Under light north winds, offshore conditions should be excellent. So, hopefully we will not see a repeat of Sunday's early morning winds and the Gulf will be close to flat on this last holiday weekend of the summer.
