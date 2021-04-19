If you missed out on fishing last weekend, you might consider yourself lucky, as it was a dud or, better stated, a blowout.
This week looks better on paper, but another late season cold front is forecast for this period, and we all know what that usually does for fishing. Once it passes, we should see more stable weather set in for a while, and that is what we need to get our late spring fishing underway.
We reported earlier we are in that time of year when the chances of catching a huge trout are about the best of the year. Between now and the end of May should be prime time. “Moby” trout, as one of the fishing guides calls them, should be lurking almost anywhere in our area.
Recent reports of the few trout that have been caught have had some 20-plus-inch sows among them. Most of the reports were from night fishing around lights and, from my experience, that is one of the less likely places to find the extremely large trout, those hitting the scales in the 8-pound plus range.
Gafftop should show in greater numbers, especially in the surf and around the jetties. April is a big month for catching them. Tolerable conditions for fishing, however, are needed. Unfortunately, for much of this month, those patterns have avoided our area.
The 18th annual Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament has been set for June 10. The event will be headquartered at the Topwater Grill in San Leon.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for those wishing to support the tournament. For more information about a sponsorship or the tournament, call 409-220-1252.
