Just like clockwork, the cold front passed over Galveston Island on Monday. Blustery winds were behind this cold front.
The weather pattern for this week calls for two more cold fronts, one on Thanksgiving day, the other on Saturday night through Sunday morning. Winds will be up and down all this week.
Chris Williams and his friends launched out of Double Bayou on the east side of Trinity Bay on Saturday. Armed with a quart of live shrimp, they fished the nearby shoreline. The anglers caught 50-plus speckled trout with only eight of them being legal.
They ran out of shrimp by 9 a.m., then made a run across the bay to Eagle Point for more bait. Stopping at Redfish Island on the way back to Trinity Bay, they tried to catch some redfish. All they could muster up were sheepshead, keeping three for the table. They ran out of bait again and called it a day.
Stephen Thompson was back at it Sunday, this time with Minnesota residents Marty Muetzel, Kyle Muetzel and Darlyn Muetzel.Thompson put his three friends on a fantastic catch of speckled trout, sheepshead and one redfish. All the fish were taken on live shrimp fished underneath popping corks in the first couple hours of the morning. They launched out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp.
I finally had a chance to catch up with my partner Capt. Juan Cruz on Monday. Because I have been out of pocket this past week, he's taken up the slack. Cruz has been fishing the northwest area of the bay, from Morgan's Point, north to Burnet Bay.
Cruz reported fish catching is still hit or miss in this area. His anglers are catching and releasing oversized black drum upward of 30 pounds every day. A few bull reds also are being caught and released. Legal-size black drum and sheepshead aren't uncommon. There's plenty of speckled trout scattered throughout this area.
Whether the fish are legal or undersized depends on which school of fish you land. Cruz has been using live shrimp fished underneath popping corks in 3 to 5 feet of water. Birds have been working over schools of trout sporadically during the day.
My column will be a little different because of a deadline change because of the holiday. I hope you find them educational as well as enjoyable. Please keep sending in those fishing reports, and I'll mention them later this week.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
