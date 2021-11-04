The cold front rolled into the area Wednesday afternoon. The lingering effects of the cold front left the area cloudy and windy Thursday.
We should begin to see clearing skies tonight, then sunshine Friday. Winds will start off strong in the morning from the northeast and gradually lessen throughout the day.
A couple tournament updates to note. Texas Redfish Rumble will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday. The weigh-in will take place at Jackie’s Brickhouse in Kemah.
The West End Anglers will host the Galveston Bay Winter Trout Tournament on. Nov. 13. The live weigh-in will be at West End Restaurant & Sand Bar in Sea Isle. For registration or more information, go to fishwestend.com.
Harborwalk’s Bait Shop Fall Fishing Tournament Series begins Friday and runs through Nov. 21. Proceeds will benefit Hitchcock ISD Head Start Program. Anglers who have questions should call 346-429-992 for more information.
Bink Grimes from Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda reported Thursday the reds are active in west Matagorda Bay. Best catches have taken place during the outgoing tide. The birds are working in the bays with good catches of speckled trout.
Most anglers are releasing the trout they catch because of last year’s freeze. First half of the split south zone duck season begins Saturday. Prospects are looking good for the areas near Collegeport and Palacios.
Capt. Shannon Labauve reported steady redfish action Thursday on the Galveston jetties. On some of his trips, they are catching and releasing upward of 40 bull reds. Recent snapper trips have seen some sows landed more than 20 pounds.
Labauve has been running 45 miles out of Galveston, fishing wrecks and well heads. Fall snapper season ends Friday for the recreational federally permitted charter boats.
I hope some anglers will be able to get back out on the water Friday. If you are one of them, send in a report.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
