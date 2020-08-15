Our weather pattern continues. However, more and more bait shops are obtaining limited supplies of live shrimp. That definitely is an improvement over the situation last week.
Still, most places are running out early, so if you need live shrimp call ahead to your favorite bait camp(s) to check on availability.
Saturday, the wind eased off a bit and allowed smaller seaworthy boats to make it offshore. Early reports Saturday afternoon indicated good action on kings, sharks and a few other fish in the 12- to 30-mile range from the jetties.
Al Sparlus of Los Angeles was back visiting friends in Galveston this weekend and made it out to the East Rigs late Saturday morning. Fishing from his brother-in-law Jake Morris's boat, he managed a large king, six sharks from small to 5-feet long and a huge spade fish. Spanish sardines were the bait, and all of the fish were released after taking pictures.
Capt. Allan Scott of Tiki Bay Fishing Charters sent in this report from his fishing trip last Friday:
“Drifted West Bay, Carancahua and Snake Island Areas, on Friday. Two anglers caught a total of 11 speckled trout, with eight running from 16 to over 18 inches. The remaining three were just under 15 inches and were released. The bait was live croaker. Wind was variable from SW to W around 10 MPH. Slow steady outgoing current all day. Good day of fishing overall!”
The forecasts lend optimism for better fishing conditions this week as a weak frontal system is expected that should help change our wind patterns.
