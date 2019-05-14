SANTA FE
As the one-year anniversary of the Santa Fe High School shooting draws near, members of the community are rallying around survivors and preparing to spend that day together.
With the anniversary of the tragedy, in which 10 people were killed and 13 more injured, falling on a Saturday, two teachers wanted to provide a place for everyone to be together, to make sure no one — especially Santa Fe High School students — felt alone on that day.
“I do not know what I will feel on May 18th, but I know I want to be with the most important people in my life: my students,” said Danielle Hildebrand, who works at the high school and is a Santa Fe High School alumnus. “We don’t want them to worry about what they are going to do on that day. We don’t want them to be home alone with no one to talk to.”
Hildebrand and her colleague, Jared Faust, organized the It Takes a Tribe Kickball Tournament. The event will feature pre-registered teams made up of Santa Fe Independent School District students, faculty and alumni. The event is free for community members to attend and will have donated food, drinks and music.
“We were able to make it through the past year because we leaned on one another and worked as a team. And we’ll get through the anniversary as a team, too,” Faust said. “It takes a tribe.”
