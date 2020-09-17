High water levels driven by the outcrop of Hurricane Sally have plagued the Galveston area for several days now. While the water levels definitely have an effect on fishing, as discussed in Thursday's Reel Report, they can cause other problems as well.
Joe Denke sent a note regarding the high water levels, asking if we would remind boaters to be alert to their wake, especially near docks and other structures where the water is over them or near that point. The wake aggravates an already perilous situation, as it pushes water into yards and further damages piers and docks.
A few years back, the fishing and hunting property I owned at the time in Brazoria County was experiencing one of the frequent floods from the Brazos River. The water levels rose to just below the electricity meter boxes and those of us dealing with the problem had to flag down vehicles traveling too fast along the flooded road. The wake from the speeding cars was just high enough to hit the meters and, in several cases, caused the electricity to go off. It was a good example of how water and electricity do not mix.
Whether from a boat or car, watch your wake!
Not much took place on the fishing scene on Thursday, at least around Galveston. Once the water recedes to normal tide levels, action should pick up quickly.
All eyes are on two weather events, a cold (cool) front headed our way and a disturbance in the western Gulf.
