DICKINSON
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Galveston County and beyond, Dickinson High School decided to push the pause button on its strength and conditioning summer camp effective immediately.
Per a statement issued by the Dickinson Independent School District, the high school intends to resume and finish the remainder of the summer workouts starting July 13.
“Our ultimate goal, as educators, is to have face-to-face school in August because that’s the best kind of school, and to participate in school-sanctioned athletic and fine arts events,” Dickinson athletic director and head football coach John Snelson said.
The camp would have taken the week after the Fourth of July off anyhow, so the decision costs the Gators only one week of planned workouts, should they be able to return to the program at the targeted date.
“I just couldn’t, in good conscience, keep having a camp when all the numbers around us are getting higher,” Snelson said. “We were already taking off that other week, and I said, ‘You know what, guys? Let’s just take off next week. That’ll give us a two-week window, and we’ll finish up camp starting Monday, July 13.’”
Like with all schools that have been operating their summer strength and conditioning programs under UIL-mandated restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dickinson was requiring student-athletes and staff take daily pre-screening surveys regarding COVID-19 symptoms, have daily temperature checks, practice social distancing during workouts and was rigorously cleaning its equipment.
“I can promise you nobody is jumping through more hoops than public educators this summer to keep kids safe,” Snelson said.
Those with questions or in need of further assistance were encouraged to contact the Dickinson High School field house at 281-229-6410.
None of the other school districts in Galveston County had suspended its strength and conditioning camps, as of press time Thursday.
