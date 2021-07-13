It was a nice day on the water this morning. What breeze we had early died within the first couple hours of daylight. I pray these conditions hold for a few days.
Capt. Sammy Orlando fished San Luis Pass on Monday. He and three other anglers were wading and caught 10 trout. Numerous school trout were released, being just shy of the legal limit. He did mention the bite was off from the previous few days. During the wade, they caught a baby snook around 15 inches. It was the first time for him to see one in person. The fish was released.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his friend Gilbert Mendoza fished Tuesday. They started out at Smith Point but quickly left because of muddy water conditions. Back at Trinity Bay, they found a few reds, trout, drum and sheepshead. All the fish came on live shrimp fished underneath popping corks.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. ventured back to the same place in the Galveston Channel on Tuesday. They caught plenty of keeper trout, all on live shrimp. He did tell his son, "It does not always happen that way," — going back to the same spot, and fish are still there. Nothing like watching children catch fish.
I fished out of Sunset Marina on Tuesday on a "learn the bay" trip with Sal Ali. We did much running, not much catching, staying on the upper end of west Galveston Bay. It was my first time visiting the marina. Bill Cochrane and Bubba Cochrane did a fabulous job on the facility. The marina has slips with lifts, outside boat storage, a private ramp and more.
HarborWalk bait shop in Hitchcock is now open to the public. New owners are Clent and Tara Wright. The shop is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. They can be reached at 346-429-9992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.