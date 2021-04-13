We are in a typical weather pattern for April fishing, with conditions changing almost daily. The good news is the forecasts are calling for a continued warming trend, which will help get the fish to start moving.
Later this week, lighter winds are in the forecast, which should allow easy access to the jetties. That is where we are likely to see some of the first summertime fish of the season appear.
April is a month when we normally experience a big run of gafftop in the surf and along the jetties. Do not be surprised to see some of the big gafftop appear later this week.
There is little doubt in my mind that jack crevalle are roaming the surf and jetties; however, there have not been any reports of those fish being encountered.
We are just approaching mid-April, and that is the time when the action slowly begins to take place. Weather patterns can definitely slow or speed the process.
Greg Hagerud sent in his fishing report for last weekend, and while he felt it was not a great one, many anglers would like to have had catches like his and his young son Greg Jr.‘s
“Saturday six reds from 18-22 inches were caught using live shrimp and chartreuse and white soft plastics. Both worked about the same.
“Sunday the catch was two reds, a couple of small trout and 1 large one caught by Greg Jr. He retained it for his Grandmother. All fish were caught on live shrimp.
“We did catch a couple of nice sized croaker. That was the good news.
“The bad news is the hard heads are back!”
