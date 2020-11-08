Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.