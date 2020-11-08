Sunday, there was not much success on the fishing scene, as anglers continue to deal with sustained east winds and high water levels. After Monday, the situation should start improving, and by the middle of this week, we should see much better action.
We will be approaching a new moon with its associated stronger tides, and most forecasts call for lighter wind velocities.
There were some scattered catches of flounder, and among them were a few large sows trying to make their way to the Gulf spawning grounds.
One of the larger flatfish, a 20-inch beauty, was landed in Moses Lake by Floyd Peterson of Texas City. Peterson was fishing for reds inside the flood gates when his big fish hit a fingerling mullet fished under a popping cork.
Anglers cleaning their fish at the Galveston Yacht Basin's cleaning table were dealing with a few flounder but largely pan fish including sheepshead, sand trout, black drum and ribbonfish.
Cody Dunn sent a report from Saturday saying, “fished Saturday caught flounder measuring 15 to 19 inches, a lot slower bite than last week, we need another cold water push, all on Gulps, live bait fisherman near us didn’t do near as good, all caught in the ship channel.”
Michael Hornburg found fishing to be tough on Offatts Bayou on Sunday. He and his 9-year-old granddaughter Janice Dees caught only three fish in over two hours of fishing along the north shoreline. All were too small to keep. Live shrimp was the bait but apparently not of interest to the fish.
