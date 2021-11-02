It was a nice day Tuesday prior to the arrival of our next cold front. Winds across the bay were from the east/northeast at around 15 mph. It was a little choppy on the bay but not too bad.
Danny and Angela Harvard fished Monday afternoon with Capt. Theron Fisk. They were targeting bull reds, so it was off to the Galveston jetties. Multiple bull reds were hooked and landed by the Harvards, who released most of the fish. The couple used their tags and retained a couple of them. Cut mullet fished on the bottom worked best.
I finally was able to get back on the water Tuesday after a long two weeks off. Eagle Point storage customer Barry Lofton and I planned to fish together, and we invited Capt. Juan Cruz to tag along.
We started out the day running to the upper reaches of Galveston Bay, north of the Fred Hartman bridge. While fishing several areas, the bite never materialized. We managed to catch a few speckled trout, a couple small reds and a couple black drum.
I landed one nice flounder, which was released, on a soft plastic. The water clarity was not good, marginal at best. We then moved back down the channel toward Eagle Point.
A couple stops yielded nothing, but on the third one we found some hungry fish. Lofton landed a couple bull reds and some nice black drum. Cruz and I boxed a couple slot reds and a few black drum. All three of us caught some sheepshead. We fished live shrimp underneath popping corks.
I received a notice that boat insurance premiums will rise again this coming year. Coastal regions will see the largest increase because of catastrophic exposure. All boat owners need to do everything possible to protect their vessel from storm damage.
The lower amount of claims will open up the market for more marine insurance options. This will alleviate some of the high rate increases. Something to think about before next year's hurricane season.
Ready or not, the Lone Star Rally comes to Galveston this week. Allow some extra time when driving and be watchful of those on motorcycles. I'm praying for an accident-free event.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
