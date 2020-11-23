Winter is not far away, as reflected by catches over the past couple of days.
Before winter sets in, we should see the peak of the flounder run, and it appears the big fish are getting ready to make their move. Also, about the time winter sets in, large whiting start showing in the surf.
Both of those indicators took place, and while winter still is weeks away, the signs are pointing toward it.
Mark McDavid took his family to West Beach on Sunday hoping to catch enough fish for Thanksgiving fish tacos. Their goal was accomplished with a cooler almost full of bull whiting.
While Mark and his wife were bringing in nice-sized fish one at a time, young Jason McDavid caught two at a time.
McDavid said his group was the only ones fishing that area Sunday.
Early Monday, a moderate to strong east wind kept flounder fishermen confined to protected waters, mostly along the Galveston Ship Channel. Those fishing the docks and piers between the wall of the Galveston Yacht Basin and the ferry landing were pulling in some nice-sized flatfish.
Toby Thompson fished from the pier of his cousin and landed a limit of flounder, one measuring 18 inches and the other just under 20 inches. Live shrimp was the bait.
Steven Kolter and Mickey Gibbs caught their limits of flounder by wading out from the corner of the ferry landing. Their fish went to 17 inches and were caught using chartreuse Gulps for bait.
Kolter said all for the fish were caught among the rocks along the shoreline.
(1) comment
Yep. Was doing some work out at Seawolf Park today. Saw many flounder caught, some guys boxing every one they landed. So much for limits.
