Tuesday was another blowout as far as fishing goes. South winds gusting to well over 20 knots had the bays and surf in bad shape. While it appears that relief is on the way as far as lower velocities, it will take several days for the water to clear.
During all of this, night fishing continues to be the best choice for catching fish and for comfort. Monday night trout were thick under the lights, and I was there not long after dusk to give it a try. Trout of all sizes, most undersized, however, were feeding on shrimp that were drawn to the overhead lights.
For each keeper, we must have released at least five undersized trout in the 12- to 14-inch range. Speck jigs in yellow and white were the baits.
Bayou Vista continues to be one of the night fishing hot spots. Kendall Martin and Stephanie Connors fished lighted areas around Louis' Bait Camp and caught several nice trout among a number of throwbacks. Free-lined live shrimp was the bait.
Sea Isle anglers fishing the bay front also were finding hot action on trout. Ben Stevens and his son Billy used live shrimp to take two limits of specks and a 17-inch flounder while fishing from his co-worker's bay front home.
Night action at the Texas City Dike has been good for pan fish and reds. Gino Carpenter, son of Arno Carpenter, a frequent contributor to the Reel Report, fished the dike Monday night. Using cut mullet for bait, he landed a 27-inch red, three sharks, a large black drum and numerous hard heads and gafftop.
The action came from the area of the boat ramp near the end of the dike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.