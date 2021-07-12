Lucky me, I had a doctor’s appointment Tuesday afternoon. If you sent a report and it’s not mentioned, I will have it in Wednesday’s Reel Report. I can’t believe I am heading into my seventh week of writing this column. I am enjoying the experience and want to thank everyone for the support.
Capt. Michael Cacciotti sent in a late report Sunday. He reported good trout action in west Galveston Bay for those throwing live croakers. Anglers were keying in on a water depth on 4 to 6 feet over shell. The Galveston jetties are good for panfish, specks and reds. Best bite is on the incoming tide. Many sharks are being caught at the end of the South Jetty.
I received a report from Shane Tallman on Monday morning. Tallman launches out of Eagle Point in San Leon. He and his wife, Jessica, fished Saturday by Smith Point in Galveston Bay. They caught eight sheepshead and a few throwback reds that were just undersized. They fished again Sunday. Their friends, Shane and Eva Miller, joined in the fun.
These four anglers retained 15 sheepshead, six drum and one red. They used live shrimp both days, under a cork and on the bottom. Again, they fished over at Smith Point, Redfish Island and the San Leon shoreline. It sounded like a great weekend of catching fish.
On Monday, Greg Hagerud and his 5-year-old son Greg Jr. ventured out to the Galveston Channel. They used live shrimp as bait and had a banner day. They caught reds 15 to 30 inches in length. Adding to the day, they caught many specks, with most of them being over the 15-inch minimum and one large croaker. Hagerud did note the shrimp were perfect in size. They are heading back out Tuesday morning.
