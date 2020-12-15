We are entering a period when some of our coldest weather of the year takes place and a time when anglers begin being concerned about fish-killing freezes. While no freezing weather is in the near-term forecast, it certainly did not seem that way if you were on the water Tuesday.
A biting cold, damp wind did its part to keep most anglers off the water. There were at least a couple of exceptions, however.
John Haynes, who works near the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus, called in to say there were two anglers in a boat fishing across the channel from the campus Tuesday. Both were wrapped up well, and he was wondering what they would be fishing for in the terrible conditions that morning.
To answer his question, flounder, most likely. Many pan fish are caught in that area during the winter, however. In similar conditions earlier this week, a report came in of some hot (no pun intended) action on flounder in the same area.
The November restrictions on flounder have expired, and we now are back to the five-fish daily bag limit.
Wednesday looks to be a continuation of the windy, rainy weather. Conditions are forecast to improve beginning Thursday, however.
The water temperatures have dropped to levels that likely will place trout and other fish into their winter patterns. We will discuss some of those patterns later this month.
For now, stay warm and safe while we wait for fishing to pick up.
