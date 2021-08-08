I penned this column early Sunday morning. A prior obligation this afternoon is the reason. I will catch up with the fishing reports Monday. I want to touch on two subject matters in this column.
First, let me start off with a report I received early Sunday from Andi Kilgore. She operates the North Jetty Bait Camp on Bolivar. This past Friday and Saturday, catches have been good. Numerous bonnethead sharks have been landed off the jetty. Anglers are also seeing good number of speckled trout, sand trout and redfish. For those who love flounder, many limits have been caught. The bait camp is out of live bait, at the moment. She does have fresh dead shrimp, squid, shad and stingray for those shark anglers.
Now, for a safety issue that needs to be addressed. Many of you may have noticed a increase of those LED light bars mounted on boats. Most are mounted above, or on the the grab rail of the center console. I have witnessed boat operators lighting up inside a marina, and while running in the dark of night. While this may help the operator illuminate the path in front of them, it blinds those running the opposite direction. If you don't believe it, see for yourself. Go into a room at night, and turn off the light.
Get it as dark as possible. Take a LED flashlight, hold it out in front of your face, and turn it on. Now what do you see? Yes, they may look cool, but there is a correct time and place to use them, and that's not in a marina, nor running when there is a chance to encounter a approaching vessel.
The tropics are beginning to heat up. This is the time of the year that disturbances come from Africa, and head towards the United States. I suggest keeping abreast of any development. This time of year, I check the NOAA National Hurricane Center's website once day. Now is the time to stock up a needed supplies and keep them handy. It is way better to have what you need and not need them.
Keep sending in those reports. I thank all you who have sent kind words of encouragement. It does not go unnoticed.
