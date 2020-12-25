Now that Christmas is over, anglers can return to focusing on fishing. Conditions surrounding Christmas were not favorable for fishing, although a few endured them and actually caught fish.
The flounder run this year can easily be compared to the Energizer Bunny, as it keeps on going and going. This has puzzled many longtime flounder fishermen, including me. None of the group of eight seniors who have fished the fall flounder run for decades have ever seen the run taking place at Christmas.
Arnold Bronstein, who has taken part in the run most years, said those he visited with had never seen anything like this. Bronstein was one of the anglers who endured almost unbearable conditions to catch a five-fish limit of flounder Christmas Eve Day.
The theories on why this is taking place run the gammit. The interesting question is how the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will perceive all of it and take into account its relation to the existing flounder regulations.
We have a couple of reports from earlier this week. The first from Vadav Kavik:
“Vaclav Kavik and Patrick Kneifel fished on West Bay near Cold Pass where fishing was very slow. In the afternoon, we caught a few undersized reds and finally at 7 p.m. landed three reds 24, 26 and 24 inches in length using live mullet”
The other was from League City resident Ray Skaines:
“At 7 a.m. this Wednesday morning on the Galveston Ship Channel, I caught my best fish ever, a 25-inch, 7.25-pound flounder on a mud minnow with a cork.”
(1) comment
Years ago when working the Pro Shop of the Bayou Golf Club a golfer,James Ponds, brought a 29 inch, 9 LB flounder up to the snack bar wanting to put it in the cooler until he finished his round. James claimed he caught it on the #7 tee box where a high tide was 3 or 4 inches deep. Said he stepped on it with his golf cleets. The TC sun published a picture and the story. James got a lot of razing over the story from golfers checking his bag for flounder gigs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.