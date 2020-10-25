How much crazier can the weather get this year?
Here we are on the cuspid of November, and a hurricane is forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico. While it appears that the Galveston area will be again spared from the brunt of the storm, side effects likely will be felt.
Also, where are the flounder? Late October should start prime time for the annual migration to the Gulf of Mexico. One of the key indicators of what is taking place on the flounder run is the Galveston Yacht Basin fish cleaning table.
Anglers poured in to clean their catch of flounder and other fish, and Sunday there was hardly any activity around the popular gathering point.
Sunday morning, I spent several hours working on my boat at the yacht basin dry dock, which is close to the cleaning table. From 10:30 a.m. until just after 1 p.m., I did not observe any fish being cleaned.
A large number of boats were returning from a morning of fishing. However, no catches were observed.
Live shrimp were in short supply all over the island. However, by the time I left the yacht basin, GYB Bait Camp had a fresh supply in their bait tanks.
Now for some good news, A serious cold front is forecast to hit our area mid-week, and the effects are expected to hang on for a while.
This should be a major event for triggering movement of flounder. Let's just keep our fingers crossed and hope for the action to get hot and heavy.
That will be just in time for the bag limit reduction to two flounder per day!
