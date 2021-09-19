The morning of our wedding, businesses in downtown Galveston were sandbagging their entrances. Street flooding was already occurring on the morning's high tide. My wife and I loaded up all the decorations, and headed to the Lyceum early Sunday morning. I then headed back to our house, gathering our suitcases for the honeymoon, and boarded up the house.
I arrived back at the church around 11 a.m., and much to my surprise the rains slowed. Even the sun was shining through the clouds. Our ceremony and reception, as one might say, "went off without a hitch."
We planned on staying at the Tremont Hotel that evening. As we drove to the hotel, streets were again flooding. We decided to stay closer to the airport to catch our morning flight to Cabo. The saying is, if it storms during your wedding, it's suppose to be good luck. Just like in fishing, I would rather be lucky than good.
StephenThompson got a late start Saturday, launching from Eagle Point. He landed his limit of trout and some throwbacks in a matter of two hours. He fished live shrimp underneath popping corks in the gas wells.
RafaelManias and his cousin PeteManias had similar results Saturday, fishing out of Eagle Point. They were two trout short of their limit, and fought and released a few bull reds. Again, live shrimp underneath corks was the key to success.
Capt. GaryTraylor of Fishers of Men Guide Service reported good fishing Sunday. He said the reds are thick at both Galveston jetties and the Trinity bay spillway. Birds are also working over schools of fish in Trinity.
The 61st street fishing pier is open. They are not allowing anyone, out on the t-head. That is good news for the regulars, that fish off the pier.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
