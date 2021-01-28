GALVESTON
Headed to Super Bowl LV, Galveston native Mike Evans will soon receive a show of support from his hometown high school.
Roughly 350 members of Ball High's athletics program gathered at Spoor Field to film a short video for Evans, proclaiming "once a Tor, always a Tor" before engaging in a traditional "G-Ball" chant.
The recording was made using drones for an overhead aerial view of the gathered Ball High athletes. In addition to being sent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout receiver and Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist Evans, the video will be shared on Galveston ISD's social media accounts, and the hope is that it can be used by the NFL in the buildup to the Super Bowl.
