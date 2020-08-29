With the unsettled conditions around and very few fishing reports, let's take a look ahead at what September is typically like for fishing.
Often I have mentioned that September is a transition month for coastal fishing. While the first part usually is a continuation of our summer fishing patterns, this gradually changes as the month goes on.
Trout usually start moving away from the jetties and surf, although there normally are a good number that hang around until the bay waters start cooling.
Red fish action is almost always red hot during September, especially for the larger bull reds. The jetties and surf tend to be alive with action when conditions are favorable.
We still will have lots of pelagic fish that make an appearance along the rocks and in the surf. This is a trend when they are preparing to make their fall migration south.
September is one of the best months for tarpon. During periods of light winds and good water clarity in the surf the silver kings will roam up and down both day and night. The State of Texas record tarpon was caught several years ago at night during early October at the Galveston Fishing Pier.
Historically, we have our first cold front cross the upper Texas Coast at some point in September, and that usually starts a change in fishing patterns.
The fly in the ointment for September is the frequency of hurricanes. It probably is the most active month for tropical events, such as depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes.
This year, my hope is that we see a stable weather pattern settle in that allows anglers to take advantage of the good fishing September has to offer.
