Sunday was very nice. The hazy in the sky early was caused by African dust coming across the gulf. The sun finally broke through in the afternoon.
We may be dealing with hazy skies for a few days. One positive from the dust is curtailing of tropical development.
I have the results from the West Bay Slam Tournament out of Sea Isle on Saturday:
HEAVIEST STRINGER
First place- Team Acorn 27.38 pounds
Second place- Parker/Nelms/Keyes 25.29 pounds
Third place- Coastal Resources 24.97 pounds
YOUTH DIVISION
First place- Kailee Ann Pearson 6.85 pound Redfish
Second place- Adrian Stillion 5.31 pound Speckled Trout
Third place- Drake 5.25 pound Redfish
SIDE POT HEAVIEST REDFISH
First place- Trent Adams 8.57 pounds
Second place- Scooter Anderson 8.41 pounds
Third place- Nick Anderson 7.81 pounds
They had a large turnout for such a great cause. Thanks to all who participated.
Here is a humbling report from last Friday night by our resident Offatts Bayou angler Robert Rodriquez. He said specks and reds were all over the area, but not interested in any baits he presented to them.
On Sunday Capt. Juan Cruz was at it again running a trip for me. They fished Trinity Bay and ended up with a nice catch of trout, drum and sheepshead. They used live shrimp fished underneath popping corks in 3-5 feet of water.
Anglers fishing around Eagle Point are having success using croakers for trout. Those throwing live shrimp are catching a mix of trout and reds and a few drum.
East Galveston Bay anglers are doing well on specks over the middle bay reefs such as Hanna's Reef, Elmgrove Reef and Pepper's Reef. Never overlook Deep Reef this time of year when the winds are favorable.
Please keep sending in your reports. I will reach out again to some offshore captains for updates. So far none have responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.