Finally, a badly needed rain came and, while it disrupted fishing Tuesday and likely will have a hold over through Wednesday, the benefits outweigh the inconvenience to anglers.
This time of year it is crucial for the wetlands to have a balance of salinity for the newly hatched fish and crustaceans to survive and thrive until their migration into the bays and Gulf of Mexico.
For spring break visitors, which there are many fewer this week, it is not what you want to hear.
By Thursday, we should be back to normal, with the waters clearing and continuing to warm. Both of which will give fishing a boost.
The interesting news on the fishing scene is a report on red snapper from offshore.
Capt. Cody Dunn accompanied a group of friends offshore who had recently purchased an offshore boat but had never fished the offshore waters out of Galveston. Dunn's objective was to acquaint them to red snapper fishing and to find some new areas holding the prized table fare.
Dunn accompanied them 40 miles offshore in waters he described as quite rough. In that area, they found a bonanza of red snapper, catching one on just about every drop of the line. A heavy weight, 10 ounces, was used and the students learned the ins and outs of red snapper fishing.
Pointers on using the popular Snapper Slapper lure (my favorite for snapper) were given, and by the time they headed back toward the jetties, 20 good sized snapper had been caught and released.
While red snapper season is well over three months away, it is nice to hear that the stocks out of Galveston seem to be in good shape.
There was not much else on the fishing scene. Expect that to change, however, as conditions improve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.