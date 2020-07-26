Conditions started settling around Galveston on Sunday. A sustained moderate east wind continued to keep tide levels above normal but not to the extent of Saturday.
Not surprising, live shrimp were in short supply on Galveston Island, and there did not appear to be any shrimpers working the bays Sunday. Most likely, it will be early this week before the inventories of shrimp return to normal.
With Hurricane Hanna out of the way and Tropical Storm Gonzalo dissipating, it looks like clear sailing for a while.
Just when the inshore waters bounce back will be determined by wind shifts from the east and how much fresh water entered the bays. Hopefully by mid-week, the bite will be on again.
With the last week of red snapper season remaining in federal waters for this year, anglers will have through next Sunday to go after the prized reef fish.
If you are planning a fishing trip to the lower Texas Gulf Coast this week, check to see how things are progressing with that area returning to normal. On-the-water bait camps and other facilities could be out of commission for a number of days. Again, check it out before you head that direction.
If local fishing is in your plans in the next few days, the marshes and back lakes could be good spots to find reds and other fish following the high tide levels from this past weekend. The surf likely will take a few days to clear. However, action on reds, black drum and whiting could make it worthwhile to fish the beachfront.
