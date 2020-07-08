It seems like we keep playing the same song over and over lately regarding fishing conditions. We are in a spell, and a long spell I might add, of a siege of extremely hot weather generated by a moderate southwest wind.
This wind comes across South Texas and is a cross wind on upper Texas coastal waters. My experience is it usually takes an event such as a frontal system or disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to quickly change it. I hope we will see a norther or change in pressures come along soon and improve conditions in a positive way. We definitely do not want a disturbance in the Gulf though.
Being an avid offshore angler, especially when it comes to fishing for red snapper, I have to wonder where we stand on the recreational catches of the prized reef fish.
Our fishing season in federal waters for red snapper is determined by the projected number of days it will take recreational anglers to catch their poundage allocation. Last year, the season was set to run through August and was shortened midway on Aug. 2. Samples indicated that the poundage quota was being reached at a faster rate, largely because of the many days of light winds in June 2019.
This year's season runs through Aug. 2, and I am curious as to where we stand on our quota with all of the unsuitable (windy) days that kept smaller boats in port. My guess is we are behind projections. The forecasts through next week call for a continuation of our current weather pattern and, if so, not many recreational boats will be in the Gulf.
If my theory is correct and we are behind in our catches, we should see an extension of the season this year.
