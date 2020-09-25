While several bait camps remain out of commission because of damage from the tropical storm, most are reopening.
Speaking of reopening, the Texas City Dike is now open for fishing and a call to Boyd’s One Stop near the dike indicated live shrimp and other bait are available.
Among other bait camps that are open are Fat Boys on Jones Lake, Bayou Bait & Tackle on Broadway, Aunt Margie’s on 61st Street and GYB at the yacht basin. All reported live shrimp being available.
So, bait does not appear to be a problem. Now, where are the fish?
The only report in by press time Friday came from Helen Dalton who, along with her 10-year-old son Jeffery, fished from her father’s lighted dock on Offatts Bayou on Thursday night.
Using live shrimp for bait, they landed eight trout. The largest, caught by Jeffery, measured 19 inches in length. Several undersized reds were caught and released along with a large ribbon fish.
Ed Matthews, a frequent contributor to the Reel Report, sent a note reminding all of us that the minimum length for flounder is now 15 inches. This is a change from the previous minimum of 14 inches.
Earlier this year, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department considered closing flounder fishing during November. However, a decision was deferred. The higher minimum size for flounder was the only change in saltwater regulations this year.
If past patterns are any indication, flounder should start appearing in West Bay in greater numbers during October as the fall migration begins to get their attention.
During October, especially the second half of the month, Upper West Bay and lower Galveston Bay should be full of migrating flat fish.
