Thursday morning tide levels were rising and were probably a foot or so above normal. Add to that a gusting northeast wind, and fishing was taking a back seat to the weather.
This all will be over in a couple of days or so when we start heading back to normal around Galveston.
Obviously, we have had more than our share of tropical events this year and looking at my fishing log book, we should be in the clear soon.
The latest my unofficial records show is that by mid-October hurricane season in this neck of the woods is winding down. Oct. 16, 1989, is the latest that I had to cancel a trip because of a hurricane in the Gulf.
Now, with that out of the way, what are the prospects for some serious fall fishing taking place?
The big obstacle is not the events in the Gulf but water temperatures. Readings still are warm, and on Thursday, the beachfront water temperature was 77 degrees.
A drop to close to 70 degrees or lower will be needed to get the action going.
In recent years, this has not occurred until close to the end of October. A couple of strong cold fronts would do wonders toward igniting a movement of flounder and start trout to schooling in the bays.
Watch for bird action in the bays, especially diving seagulls. They are the pointers to where the trout are schooling. Just about all of the bays will have diving gulls pointing the way. Around Galveston, East, West and all of the back bays and lakes will be candidates to find schooling fish.
