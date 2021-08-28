My Saturday was spent writing and typing articles, one for a magazine, along with this column. Because of Ida, and the possibility of the storm coming our way early in the week, I received limited reports. Some people I know were prepping for the storm, just in case.
Robert Rodriguez of Galveston reported Friday that sand trout were plentiful in Offatts Bayou.
Capt. Erik Renteria and I spoke Friday evening. He said fishing in west Galveston Bay remains consistent for speckled trout. Early in the week, he was fishing around the east end of the bay — Green's, Confederate, and toward the causeway.
Toward the end of the week, the trout moved to the western end of the bay. Anywhere west of Jamaica Beach to San Luis Pass. Live croakers are still being used to catch the trout. Some fish are being caught on soft plastics, drifting the bay.
Andi Kilgore, at the North Jetty Bait Camp messaged me Saturday. She told me that they have been busy hurricane prepping the building. She has not been paying attention to what the anglers have been catching. Saturday, while there, two anglers had their limit of trout and one redfish.
Currently tides are running higher than normal, and she predicts them to keep rising. Not many other anglers were out on the jetty.
I spoke with Capt. Shannon LaBauve Saturday. He has not been fishing, pulling his boat from the yacht basin and prepping for a hurricane. I cannot blame him.
Surf fishing remained good through Saturday morning. In fact, angler Terry Vaughn from Woodville, landed a 27.5-inch trout from the 61st fishing pier. Nice catch sir.
Everything should return to normal next week, God willing. Keep the fishing reports coming and thank you for reading
