Twin brothers from Galveston are now setting off to each pursue a childhood dream of playing in the NFL.
“We’ve been dreaming about it and working for it ever since we were little, and to be a part of it is special,” Ball High alumnus Tristin McCollum said.
Ball High alumnus Zyon McCollum was the first and only Galveston County player taken in this year’s NFL Draft when he was selected 157th overall in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.
“I started shaking, and it was just smiles right away,” Zyon McCollum said about getting the call from the Bucs that he had been drafted, adding that it was hugs all around with his mother and other gathered family members after the call. “It still really hasn’t hit me at this point, but I’m fired up.”
The McCollum twins were both collegiate football standouts — Zyon at cornerback and Tristin at safety — at Sam Houston State, where they helped lead the Bearkats to the 2020 FCS National Championship.
In Tampa Bay, Zyon McCollum joins the Super Bowl LV winners led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady and Ball High alumnus Mike Evans, a perennial Pro Bowler.
“Seeing what Mike Evans has done for Galveston when I was coming up in Galveston, that was a big inspiration for wanting to give back to that community,” McCollum said, adding that he was excited to go to a great, veteran-led organization like the Buccaneers, as well as to practice opposite Evans.
Tristin McCollum was ecstatic to see his twin sibling get selected in the Draft, and himself will also pursue a career in the NFL. Shortly after the conclusion of the Draft on Saturday, he was signed as an undrafted free agent with the hometown Houston Texans.
“It was really surreal — I knew I would end up signing with a team, but I didn’t know what team it would be,” Tristin McCollum said. “I’m really blessed to be with the Texans. … I really feel like they had the best interests for me.”
Having played on the same Ball High team in high school and the same Sam Houston team in college, Tristin McCollum said he and his brother have been preparing themselves for the possibility of playing on separate teams should they both make it to the NFL.
“It’s unfortunate to be apart from my brother at this time, but at the same time, it’s very, very fortunate because I think we’ll both be better players and better people because of it,” Tristin McCollum said.
While the McCollum twins celebrated the NFL Draft among family in the Dallas area, they showed nothing but love for their island hometown.
“I wish I was there in Galveston to share that moment with them — all the students and the people, my little brothers and sisters and some of the coaches who have gotten me to this point,” Zyon McCollum said. “I know I’m going to be able to give them a proper thanks, but if you can, just let them know I love them and thank you.”
