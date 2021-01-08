We continue in the January doldrums, as cold weather and yet another cold front is on its way.
One angler shared his success in fishing this week, and that is Matt Walla. Matt said he has been catching reds up in the flats of West Bay. Using Paul Brown Corkies in pink or chartreuse, he has been finding the reds by casting into clear water and retrieving through murky water.
Walla is taking advantage of the winter time patterns of fish where they leave their safe haven to feed and often are found in the flats of West Bay and other areas. Note that he used a slow sinking bait and the Corkie, whether the original version or the newer Paul Brown, both are popular.
I have known Matt's family for many years, and his grandfather was one of the best flounder anglers around.
Galveston County Daily News weather expert Stan Blasyk has issued an alert to a strong frontal system approaching Galveston on Sunday that has many of the characteristics of the damaging storm that hit last Wednesday. If fishing is in your plans for Sunday, keep a close eye on the weather and forecasts.
I hope conditions will improve next week, and we will see more action on the fishing scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.