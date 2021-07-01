What a gorgeous Thursday. Some people may refer to this as chamber of commerce weather. It does not get much better. Good weather usually coincides with great fishing.
Let me start off with a report I received late Wednesday from Capt. Jason Garcia. He fished with Joe Sanchez, his wife Vicky and their children Jacob and Lola from Albuquerque, New Mexico. They were in west Galveston Bay and caught 15 trout and one flounder. They used live croakers fished over scattered shell in 5 to 7 feet of water. All the fish were released.
Eric Valentino, general manager of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, went out Thursday with Rafael Manias. They enjoyed fast action catching speckled trout along the ship channel. The fish were caught on live shrimp and croaker in about 7 feet of water over shell.
I fished with one customer Thursday, so Capt. Juan Cruz decided to tag along. We found the trout in about 8 feet of water on shell. We used live shrimp and soft plastics. We then decided to go back into Trinity Bay and check on the water quality. It was actually muddier than the previous day, but we still managed to catch some sheepshead and a few reds, all on live shrimp. It was a great morning on the water.
Ryan McLelland of Dayton called me on the way home Thursday. He fished the rock groins off the seawall in the morning using live croakers. He had his limit of trout before 8 a.m. He did say the surf was rough early, but as the sun came up, it calmed down.
Terry Hebert called in early Thursday morning with a report from the Bayou Vista railroad bridge. He caught two 18-inch specks, one 18-inch red and a 19-inch snook. All the fish came on a topwater lure. The red and snook were released. Congratulations on catching the snook.
Please, when you send in catch photos to the Reel Report, make sure you include the full names of everyone in the picture. It also would be nice to have the city and state where they reside. Thanks for your continued support.
