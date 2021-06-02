A lead actor is only as good as his supporting cast. As the author of this column, my success comes from those anglers willing to give a report. So far, so good, as one would say.
Tuesday's chat with Capt. Scott Hickman was insightful.
I inquired about the federal and state regulations. Here's what I discovered. Charter For Hire boats with required federal permits are allowed two snapper per person with a 16-inch minimum. They can fish in state waters during federal season, but they must adhere to the federal regulation.
Recreational boats in federal waters are allowed the same limit. In state waters, the limit is four with a 15-inch minimum. They cannot possess more than two fish in federal waters. Confusing? You decide.
A late Tuesday report from Capt. Allan Scott's party caught many trout with many just under the 15-inch mark. They did box several nice fish along with a flounder. Live shrimp worked best fishing Confederate Reef.
Capt. Sammy Orlando reported a good catch from West Galveston Bay — limits of trout, drifting live shrimp with popping corks. They fished near San Luis Pass. He stated, "The action should hold for the next couple of days".
The Galveston jetties produced for Brian and Jerry Stewart. They had their 10 trout and a bonus redfish. The North Jetty is where the action took place using live shrimp.
Also at the jetties, Capt. Shannon LaBauve put together a nice box of trout using live shrimp. He reported calm conditions out at the rocks.
Capt. Juan Cruz out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported plenty of action on trout and reds; just the size was a problem — not many keepers. He fished the South shoreline of East Galveston Bay. Water was green but off color in the open bay. The reds were caught by Dollar Point. He also caught one black tip shark in the same area. Live shrimp and soft plastics were effective.
Please keep the reports coming, and if you have any specific questions, email them.
