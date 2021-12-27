A few weeks ago, I mentioned the proposed changes to the speckled trout fishery. It was not made public at the time through the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. It’s now officially posted.

Although this doesn’t have a direct impact on the upper coastal waters, it’s still important. Every angler in the state who fishes saltwater, whether once a year or every day, should have a say in the fishery. Now is your chance.

On Tuesday, I’m moving into my seventh decade of life. Yes, it’s my birthday. Through all my years of fishing, trout regulations have been changed with the promise of improvement from the wildlife department.

Has it happened? I’ll let you decide. I know my answer to this question. Here’s a link about the wildlife department on setting public meetings to gather input on trout regulations.

I’ll catch up on some fishing and expectations for the next few days. Also, big changes in our weather pattern are expected soon.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

Ron Greenwade

We should be talking about rules for bait fisherman first. What does the Parks and Wildlife Department do to survey and study the destructive effects of bycatch of countless juvenile trout and other gamefish killed in bait shrimper’s nets. If we really want to improve the fishery we need to look upstream of the food chain. Stop bait shrimping for 2 years and the trout, redfish and flounder populations would thrive. But then, bait shrimping is a big business in Galveston, that’s what needs to be resolved, not restricting the size and limit of gamefish BH y

