We now are close to halfway through August and while the first week saw typical August weather, since then, it has not been typical or perhaps it has?
Since early August, we have had extremely hot temperatures along with a moderate sustained southwest wind, and for the most part, the combination has taken its toll on fishing. One noticeable sign is in the shortage of live shrimp.
The hot temperatures, along with a wind that hinders the ebb and flow of tidal movement, have shrimp burrowed in the mud and sand. Shrimpers have worked hard to find the prized inshore bait but have come up with limited catches.
Now, back to the question posed in the first paragraph.
For over 40 years, I have fished the waters around Galveston, inshore and offshore, and found August to be one of the most stable months for weather. Yes, occasional storms in the Gulf and spells of adverse winds would interrupt this. However, for the most part, August was one of the best overall fishing times around Galveston.
This apparently is changing. Reviewing my fishing logs and August Reel Reports for the past few years has shown a steady decline in conditions. Long periods of adverse winds, especially from the southwest, seem to be the norm rather than the exception. Is our coastal weather pattern changing?
One supporting fact is our prolonged warm water in the fall. Whereas the water temperatures used to fall below 70 degrees by mid October, now it is well into November before that occurs. Ask flounder fishermen and that will confirm this change.
For several years now, the fall flounder run has not peaked until around Thanksgiving. This is a change from mid-October of years past.
While it is frustrating dealing with the ever-changing weather patterns, we cannot do much about it other than try to work around them.
