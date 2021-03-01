We have recently addressed the concerns of a disastrous fish kill following the recent hard freeze and, by now, we should have a clear indication of the situation.
Capt. Paul Marcaccio of GoFishGalveston.com had a good summary of the situation in his recent observations. I think we are all at a point where we can now relax. Below are Capt. Paul’s comments.
“What I found was both positive and remarkable. Our resource withstood the bitter wind, rain and frozen elements. Found a number of spec’s and mullet, along with other smaller fish that did not survive. However, I can report that myself and several of my dearest friends ventured across the waters of Galveston. We caught several trout in the 18- to 20-inch range over deep water shell using soft plastic tails from Little John’s by Mirrolure to paddle tail Assassins”
I share his characterization about this being remarkable. I have never seen conditions such as recently prevailed around Galveston not have a devastating effect on our stocks of trout. The reason for the exception this time is, I believe, that the freeze came later in the winter after trout and other fish had become acclimated to winter conditions and knew where to find shelter.
Now driving forward, March seems to be flipping the old adage on its head and coming in like a lamb instead of a lion. How it will go out is anybody’s guess.
Expect erratic weather this month with some excellent days for fishing and some not suitable for being on the water. Look for black drum to start showing in greater numbers and keep an eye out for action on trout. It is obvious the specks are still here and will head to a more springtime pattern soon.
