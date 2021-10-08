You could not have asked for a nicer Friday. Fishing was good, winds were light and the sunrise spectacular.
Sugar Land residents Mike Spero, Jeff Dodson and Brad Saunders ventured Thursday to the end of the South Galveston Jetty. The anglers caught and released numerous bull reds up to 44 inches and several bonnet head sharks. They used shad and crabs as bait.
I also caught wind of some pompano being caught in the surf Thursday. This doesn’t surprise me with the water being so clean.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve and I chatted on the phone Friday morning while we were fishing. He said the Galveston jetties are holding good numbers of keeper redfish and bull redfish. He’s gearing up for the reopening of snapper season. I hope the weather cooperates during the extended season.
Capt. Jason Garcia reported consistent catches of trout and reds on Galveston Bay on Friday. He recently ran a wading trip for flounder by Pelican Island. They caught fish, but none was legal. He has yet to encounter any birds working the open bay. Live shrimp and croakers have been effective, as well as soft plastic lures.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I ran groups out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Friday. Cruz, Gilbert Mendoza and his grandson Bradley Jackson caught speckled trout and black drum. The trout were taken on live shrimp underneath popping corks. The black drum came from shrimp fished on the bottom.
I fished with Rod Williams, David Spinks and Valeta Vecchio. They had a mixed box of speckled trout, black drum, sheepshead and sand trout. All of our fish were caught with live shrimp fished underneath popping corks.
Andi Kilgore at the North Jetty Bait Camp reported good catches of flounder and redfish early Friday morning. She has live finger mullet, fresh dead shrimp, fresh cut bait, frozen squid and shad.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches Friday of black tip sharks, Spanish mackerel, whiting and spadefish.
We could be in for a change of weather in the next couple of days. Enjoy it while you can. Keep sending in those reports.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
