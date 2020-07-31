Wind velocities are forecast to drop this weekend. However, they will not switch much from the southwest. The good news is the open bays should provide areas suitable for fishing in spots and possibly the jetties.
East Bay reefs, especially those in the area of Hanna’s Reef, tend to clear up faster than some of the shallower reefs. Still, good water clarity will be the key to catching fish.
John Hatcher sent a note asking about the spoil banks along the Houston Ship Channel. Hatcher has fished the spoils for years and has found the action to be poor over the last two summers. He asked if there was a reason for it or was he just going at the wrong time.
It is interesting that I too have the same question. From late June through early September, the spoil banks along the Houston Ship Channel from the Texas City Dike to Marker 59 above San Leon have been hot spots when conditions were good.
Good conditions include good tidal movement and water clarity. This year, the times I have tried to fish the area the water was sandy and the wind gusting. Not a good combination for catching fish.
The spoils were created when the ship channel was dredged and soon became a hot spot for trout and other fish during the summer. There are several possible answers to Hatcher’s question. The primary issues are that we have had an unusually long siege of wind and poor water visibility in that area this season.
Some say that a dredging project in the recent past hurt the fishing. Regardless, it remains an area worth trying.
Frequently when fishing the Bolivar Gas Wells, the spoil banks across from the Texas City Dike was one of my stops and often productive.
With August here, I hope to find it again to be a summer hot spot and hope you do as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.