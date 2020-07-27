Conditions started bouncing back Monday, although a nagging east wind continued to keep tide levels above normal.
With the exception of good chances of rain, this week looks promising with wind switches beginning Tuesday.
There was some action in West Bay around the mouth of Greens Lake on Monday. Tony Solis and Sid Bransteter fished Greens Lake and Greens Cut in West Bay and found trout biting.
Using Norton sand eels and Down South soft plastics, the anglers from Friendswood landed numerous trout, with eight making the 15-inch cut. A 19-inch sow topped the list of fish caught.
A good-sized flounder was hooked just inside Greens Lake but got off before it could be netted.
Solis said there were many 13 and 14-inch trout feeding along with undersized reds.
Frank Hester reported fair action at the Jamail Bay Park fishing pier on Sunday night. Gafftop, hardheads and croaker were being caught and one angler fought a huge stingray for several minutes before it broke his line.
Cleo Simpkins sent a note saying gar were thick around the lights of Harborview on Sunday night. A few gar appeared to be 6 or 7 feet in length, and all they were doing was swimming in circles around the lights. Unfortunately, no one was fishing, or there could have been some hot action on the huge fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.