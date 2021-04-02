FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood girls and boys water polo teams got off to a solid start after winning their first two matches.
The girls water polo team won its first home game against Clear Falls 11-4 on March 22. The girls team also defeated La Porte 19-7 on March 26.
The Friendswood girls team will face Clear Creek at 5 p.m. April 9 at Friendswood High School Natatorium.
The team’s roster includes Emily Camacho, Nicki Hansen, Ella Murray, Molly Fruehan, Maddie Schatzke, Lacey Drouet, Mara White, Amelia Morgan, Genevieve Ringo, Hallie Ratcliff, Emmie Ratcliff, Hanna Stuart, Abby Dare, Brooke Hubenak and Mia Escobedo.
The Friendswood boys water polo team got an automatic win against Clear Falls on March 22 because Clear Falls doesn’t have a boys water polo team. The boys team defeated La Porte 7-5 on March 26, which pushed its record to 2-0 as well.
The boys team will face Clear Creek at 6 p.m. April 9 at Friendswood High School Natatorium.
The team includes Ethan Long, Paul Podrebarac, Fletcher Wells, Chayton Budzik, Ryan Flick, Luke LeCompte, Nathan Jennings, Marshall Odom, Talon Welch, Cooper Barden, Josh Sakahara, Andrew Rubio, Daniel Morgan, Vlad Yakushkin and Parker Calkins.
Head coach Craig Sikkema coaches both teams.
