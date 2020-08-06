Except for the heat, conditions are about as nice as they get around here. Sustained light winds have the water in the bays and offshore in excellent shape. Blue water is running close to shore, and the adverse effects of the full moon are beginning to dwindle.
Live shrimp was in short supply Thursday. However, many of the bait camps offered live croaker, which is the choice of many anglers, especially those targeting speckled trout.
Night action continues, and anglers unable to find live shrimp are using small jigs in tandem to land specks under the lights.
A visitor from the Texas Panhandle, Presley Hightower fished under the lights of the house he and his family are renting this week and landed a limit of trout using the small jigs. He said the tandem combination of white and red worked the best. The action took place on a canal in Jamaica Beach between 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.
The hot, still weather is running anglers in by noon, and in some cases, discouraging some from fishing until cooler weather sets in.
This week offshore conditions have been almost perfect for smaller boats to venture into the Gulf of Mexico. Eddie Compton was one of those who gave it a try in his 19-foot shallow runner. Making it to the first platform east of the jetties, he used dead shrimp to catch a number of spade fish, large hardheads and piggy perch.
The weekend outlook is excellent, as the forecasts continue to call for light winds and slight chances of rain. If live shrimp are needed this weekend, it would be best to call ahead to your favorite bait shop and check on supplies.
