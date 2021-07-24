Full moon, low tide early, southwest wind — need I say anymore?
I mentioned in the last Reel Report how tough the bite was, but I did receive a couple good late reports on Friday.
The first report came from Capt. Shannon LaBauve. He reported good catches of trout and reds coming from the Galveston jetties. Live shrimp, croakers, and piggy perch are working well. The best time is occurring when the water is clear with moderate tidal flow.
The second report came from Capt. Garry McAninch Jr. with McAninch Outdoors. He reported catching limits of trout in 3 to 4 feet of water near deep water drop offs. They used live croakers, but he did mention the bite is tough because of lack of tidal movement.
I fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Saturday, with Cody Hunt and his son. Capt Theron Fisk joined us for a morning "learn the bay" trip. We decided to take croakers and fish during the trip. We made several stops, but could not get on a substantial bite. I thought Friday was tough, but Saturday took the cake. Not much hit the cleaning tables at the camp while I was there.
Texas Boys Outdoors is holding their Summer Slam Tournament July 31, at the West End Marina. For information about this event, go to www.texasboysoutdoors.org/pages/fishing-tournament.
The Hook, Line, and Sinker Saltwater Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7 at The Houston Yacht Club. Contact megan@laportechamber.org for more information.
My day of rest is Sunday. May all of you have a blessed one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.