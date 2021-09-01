This long Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be fantastic. Winds are forecast to be light with a slight risk of storms each day. I hope everyone renewed their licenses, because they did expire Tuesday.
Tiki Island resident Ron Greenwade ventured Wednesday into west Galveston Bay. He caught two flounder and one keeper red early Wednesday morning. At 1 p.m., in the heat of the day, he found a school of hungry trout and landed his limit. He didn’t mention the bait or lure used to catch these fish.
61st Street Fishing Pier sent in another good report Wednesday. Bull reds were active in the surf. Whiting, croaker and gafftop rounded out the catches. The pier stays open 24 hours, and some of the best fishing occurs at night.
Speaking of bull reds, this time of year they are active. A medium rod or medium/heavy is recommended, depending if you’re fishing from one of the piers or jetties. These fish typically hug the bottom, so you will need to use just enough weight to get your bait down to the bottom.
Sometimes you may encounter a school just below the surface of the water. Do you need live bait? No, it’s not necessary. Fresh dead shrimp or shad will suffice just fine.
My plan Wednesday was to launch my boat and get it back in the slip at Eagle Point. Which I did — but not before going fishing. Capt. Juan Cruz and his friend Gilbert Mendoza were heading out, so I jumped in the boat. The early morning bite for trout was fantastic, with us limiting out in the first hour.
We then went to find redfish, only catching three undersized, and I landed one big bull red, which I released. All the fish were caught on live shrimp underneath popping corks and soft plastics. I even took home a bag of fillets. First time all summer.
Take caution of this extreme heat. By 11 a.m., it’s almost unbearable on the bay. Drink plenty of water and limit your alcohol consumption, it can dehydrate you in a hurry.
