Early in my guiding career, I ran a charter on the Friday after Thanksgiving. My group arrived at Eagle Point Fishing Camp around sunrise that morning. Winds were blowing upward to 25 mph out of the northwest. One gentleman from the group walked over to my boat slip and said, “I guess we’re going to cancel today’s trip.”
I replied, staring right into his eyes, “No, we are going.” He was taken a bit back by my statement. I then said, “Go get the other guys, let’s load up.” This man was knowledgeable, and in his mind, he thought I was crazy to even think we’d catch fish. He stuttered a bit, saying, “OK, I’ll go get them.” I knew at that point, there was no backing out of taking them fishing.
Having the boat loaded, we headed out into the rough bay waters off Eagle Point. I then swung sharply to starboard, heading to the closest shoreline that was protected from the wind. I could’ve cut across the bay to Trinity Bay, but it was just too rough. This was it, we would either catch some fish, or I would end up with egg on my face. By the way, it wouldn’t have been my first time to make a wrong call.
It looked promising, as I eased my Pro-Line toward the shoreline. The area is littered with old broken-down piers, submerged pilings, mud and shell bottom and relatively deep water — the perfect habitat to hold game fish, such as speckled trout and redfish. I’m fairly certain I said a few prayers to the Almighty, at this point. Easing over to an old pier, I set the anchor just far enough away but within casting distance.
On this day, we were fishing with 51M Mirrolures. I don’t recall the color pattern, but I would bet they had some pink or orange on them. We were casting tight to those pilings, just reeling the baits back, just fast enough to avoid getting hung up on the bottom.
Maneuvering the boat up and down the shoreline, in and out of the piers and pilings, paid off. At the end of the day, we strung together a good box of trout and even a few redfish. It was fast and furious but enough action to hold our interest.
Throughout the years, this area right around Thanksgiving usually produces. Why? I wish I could give you an answer. Maybe it’s God’s way of thanking us for thanking him on Thanksgiving.
After all, George Washington proclaimed the first nationwide Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, 1789 — marking the day in America “as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many and signal favours of Almighty God.”
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
