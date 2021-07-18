Sunday was another beautiful day. Sunday is my day of rest, worship and spending time with my bride, and I sent the report a little earlier than normal. So, if you don't see your report today, don't worry, your report will be in Monday's column.
Capt. Michael Cacciotti reported in on Saturday afternoon. He stated the trout action along the jetties has been really good. Live shrimp has been the bait of choice. That is not all.
Waders at the base of the Texas City Dike are catching a few specs. Up farther from the dike, Dollar Reef is holding some trout and plenty of gafftop in the mix. The spoil banks along the east side of the channel are beginning to hold a few trout on the shell reefs. Most anglers are throwing live croakers, but live shrimp and soft plastics will also be effective.
Capt. Garry McAninch Jr. reported in late Saturday. He and his groups have been keying in on West Galveston Bay. Capt. Garry said fishing has been steady with limits of trout coming from shallow sand flats, with water depth ranging from 2 to 3 feet and live croakers being the bait of choice. I met Garry and his wife Christie a few years ago and always enjoy our conversations.
Another late report from Saturday came from Don Robinson of Tiki Island. He fished West Galveston Bay and caught his limit of reds and trout.
Andi Kilgore from the North Jetty Bait Camp sent me a text message on Sunday. She owns the little bait stand at the base of the north jetty, hence the name. Anglers fishing off the granite rocks have been catch some decent fish. Speckled trout, reds, and flounder have been fairly common. The bait camp is selling dead shrimp, squid, shad, stingray, and large mullet. No live bait yet but hopefully soon.
Monday's weather looks good with light south/southwest winds. Rain chances begin to creep up on Tuesday. Remember it is only a forecast.
