The weather was nice Sunday, but a nagging west/northwest wind limited catches across the bay. Many guides took a break from fishing this weekend, catching up on some much needed rest. Bull red fishing highlighted Sunday's reports.
Andi Kilgore at the North Jetty Bait Camp sent in a report Sunday. There was a good amount of people fishing off the north jetty. Excellent catches of bull reds and keeper reds were made along the rock.
Also some speckled trout and sharks were caught, and one individual landed, according to Kilgore, the biggest flounder she has ever seen from the jetty. The bait camp is holding fresh dead shrimp and cut bait. She also has frozen shad, squid and finger mullet. A delivery of live finger mullet is expected for Monday's anglers.
Sunday, Capt Shannon LaBauve reported successful shark fishing the past couple of days. Catches consisted of black tips, spinners and bull sharks. All were caught on fresh shad.
At times, they are suspending the bait using a large popping cork when conditions warrant. LaBauve also noted that a chum bag filled with cut shad is helping to draw in the sharks.
Capt. Juan Cruz fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported slow action Sunday. The nagging west/northwest wind curtailed what has been a good trout bite. Some areas were off-colored because of the winds.
There's some good news for anglers that fish the west end of Galveston Island. A new bait camp will be in operation soon. Bait Daddy's bait camp is located 1 mile west of Jamaica Beach on FM 3005.
They had their soft opening this weekend, and should have their grand opening in a week or so. The phone number is 409-632-7156. I will keep you all updated on the opening date.
Keep sending in those fishing reports. Also, if any of you hunted the opening weekend of dove season, send in a report. Thank you all for reading this column, and I am praying you are enjoying the writing.
